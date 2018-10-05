Ristolainen returned to action but failed to register a point in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Boston.

Returning from an upper-body injury, Ristolainen finished Thursday's game a minus-2. However, the 23-year-old Finn dished out five hits, blocked two shots and registered two more shots on goal, sort of a silver lining for fantasy owners. The blueliner will hope for a better fate Saturday when Buffalo hosts the Rangers.