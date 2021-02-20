Coach Ralph Krueger is hopeful Ristolainen (not injury related) will be ready to play "in a few weeks," Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ristolainen ws removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Tuesday, but it's evidently going to take some time for the Finnish blueliner to ramp up his conditioning. He's picked up six points through 10 games this campaign.
