Ristolainen has two points through seven games for Buffalo.

After posting four consecutive 40-point campaigns, Ristolainen has had a relatively slow start to 2019-20. He has two assists, both generated during blowout victories. Rasmus Dahlin has been the catalyst on defense for Buffalo so far, forcing Ristolainen down to the second power-play unit. His value should be considered lower than usual for the time being.