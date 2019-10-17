Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Off to slow start
Ristolainen has two points through seven games for Buffalo.
After posting four consecutive 40-point campaigns, Ristolainen has had a relatively slow start to 2019-20. He has two assists, both generated during blowout victories. Rasmus Dahlin has been the catalyst on defense for Buffalo so far, forcing Ristolainen down to the second power-play unit. His value should be considered lower than usual for the time being.
