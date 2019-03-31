Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Out Sunday
Ristolainen (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against Columbus.
The 6-foot-4 blueliner has now missed the last four games with his ailment. Ristolainen sits just one point shy of his fourth straight 40-point campaign, but it's unclear when he'll return to action.
