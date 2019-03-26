Ristolainen won't draw into Tuesday's game against the Senators due to illness, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Given the nature of Ristolainen's absence, he's likely considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's tilt versus the Red Wings. Newly recalled Will Borgen will take Ristolainen's place among the defensive pairings, though Borgen's limited offensive upside will likely leave him off of the power-play units.