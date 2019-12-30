Ristolainen had a goal and an assist with four shots and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Boston.

Ristolainen scored his fourth goal of the season to get the Sabres on the board in the second period, then set up Curtis Lazar's goal early in the third. Ristolainen has 18 points in 40 games this season and his plus-5 rating is certainly easier on the eyes than the minus-41 he logged a year ago.