Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Pair of points in loss
Ristolainen had a goal and an assist with four shots and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Boston.
Ristolainen scored his fourth goal of the season to get the Sabres on the board in the second period, then set up Curtis Lazar's goal early in the third. Ristolainen has 18 points in 40 games this season and his plus-5 rating is certainly easier on the eyes than the minus-41 he logged a year ago.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Lights lamp in win•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Grabs two helpers Saturday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Snags helper•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Gets goal monkey off back•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Physical against Chicago•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Two helpers in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.