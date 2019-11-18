Ristolainen recorded three shots on net, six hits, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Ristolainen's back in the negatives with a minus-1 rating on the season, but it's a hefty improvement from last year's league-worst minus-41 mark. The 25-year-old continues to be a physical force on Buffalo's blue line, too, as he paces the squad with 74 hits. It's tough to depend on Ristolainen for fantasy purposes, though, as his offensive game has taken a hit with just seven points -- one on the power play -- through 20 games.