Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Physical against Chicago
Ristolainen recorded three shots on net, six hits, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Ristolainen's back in the negatives with a minus-1 rating on the season, but it's a hefty improvement from last year's league-worst minus-41 mark. The 25-year-old continues to be a physical force on Buffalo's blue line, too, as he paces the squad with 74 hits. It's tough to depend on Ristolainen for fantasy purposes, though, as his offensive game has taken a hit with just seven points -- one on the power play -- through 20 games.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Two helpers in OT win•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Generates power-play assist•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Off to slow start•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Fit to practice•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Sitting out practice•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Registers two points in finale•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.