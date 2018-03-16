Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Power-play success continues
Ristolainen finished with a power-play assist and a game-high eight shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.
Ristolainen also finished with a minus-1 rating to drop his season mark to minus-16. His underwhelming even-strength numbers are no surprise given Ristolainen's lackluster supporting cast, but he's excelled on the power play. The hulking defenseman's scored 18 of his 34 points with the extra man this season and has 64 power-play points over the past three campaigns.
