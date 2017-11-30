Ristolainen, who tool a nasty hit during Tuesday's loss to the Lightning, was spotted at Thursday's practice skating on his usual top pair, The Buffalo News reports.

We'll get confirmation before Friday's tilt against the Penguins, but it looks like Ristolainen just had the usual bumps and bruises following a big collision. He's played in three games since returning from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for nine games, registering two assists. The scoring blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the season after putting up six tallies last season.