Ristolainen provided a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

The Finnish defenseman recorded three hits and two blocked shots in the contest. Ristolainen has three assists and 33 hits over his last eight appearances. For the season, he's up to 39 points in 66 games with 203 hits, and he has 104 blocks and 159 shots on goal as well. With production across so many categories and a coveted first-unit power-play position, Ristolainen is a valuable defenseman to fantasy owners that can offset his minus-33 rating.