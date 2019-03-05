Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Productive in loss
Ristolainen provided a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.
The Finnish defenseman recorded three hits and two blocked shots in the contest. Ristolainen has three assists and 33 hits over his last eight appearances. For the season, he's up to 39 points in 66 games with 203 hits, and he has 104 blocks and 159 shots on goal as well. With production across so many categories and a coveted first-unit power-play position, Ristolainen is a valuable defenseman to fantasy owners that can offset his minus-33 rating.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Will play against Panthers•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Game-time decision•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Puts body on line•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Tickles twine in loss•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Streaking into break•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...