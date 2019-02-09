Ristolainen had a power-play assist and five blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

This is the third time Ristolainen has blocked five shots in a game this season. More notably, the assist extended his point streak to four games, and the Finnish blueliner has registered nine assists over his last nine games. With 36 points in 54 games, including 12 on the power play, Ristolainen is a high-end No. 2 defenseman despite the minus-16 rating he carries.