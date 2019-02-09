Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Puts body on line
Ristolainen had a power-play assist and five blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
This is the third time Ristolainen has blocked five shots in a game this season. More notably, the assist extended his point streak to four games, and the Finnish blueliner has registered nine assists over his last nine games. With 36 points in 54 games, including 12 on the power play, Ristolainen is a high-end No. 2 defenseman despite the minus-16 rating he carries.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Tickles twine in loss•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Streaking into break•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Sets up two PP goals•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Tallies third goal•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...