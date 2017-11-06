Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Questionable for Tuesday
Ristolainen continues to be day-to-day, The Buffalo News reports.
This puts Ristolainen's status for Tuesday's game against Washington in doubt, which will mark the second straight game he's missed. The good news is that the Sabres have a three-day break after their date with Washington, and Ristolainen's injury is not believed to be serious. The Sabres' No. 1 defenseman has had a slow start to the season with just five assists in 13 games with a minus-4 rating.
