Ristolainen registered two helpers in Friday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Ristolainen returned from his nine-game absence and immediately made his presence felt, blocking six shots and getting five shots on net along with his two points. Now that he's back healthy, fantasy owners can feel safe slotting him in the lineup on a nightly basis.

