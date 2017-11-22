Ristolainen (upper body) feels ready to play and hopes to return to the lineup later in the week, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

The 2013 first-round pick was given a week-to-week timetable by the team Monday, but apparently he feels better after skating in a few practice sessions. Based off what the Sabres said Monday and the fact that they see Ristolainen as their No. 1 blueliner for years to come, Saturday in Montreal is likely the earliest you'll see him in the lineup.