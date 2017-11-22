Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Recovery progressing
Ristolainen (upper body) feels ready to play and hopes to return to the lineup later in the week, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
The 2013 first-round pick was given a week-to-week timetable by the team Monday, but apparently he feels better after skating in a few practice sessions. Based off what the Sabres said Monday and the fact that they see Ristolainen as their No. 1 blueliner for years to come, Saturday in Montreal is likely the earliest you'll see him in the lineup.
