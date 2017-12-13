Ristolainen recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

The pair of helpers snapped a seven-game point drought for Ristolainen, and it appeared the end of his slump was a foregone conclusion after he registered 16 shots and averaged 29:58 of ice time (4:26 with the man advantage) through his past four contests. The 23-year-old defenseman is locked into a huge role and quarterbacks the No. 1 power-play unit, so it wouldn't be shocking if this now-ended slump proves to be Ristolainen's longest of the season.