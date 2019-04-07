Ristolainen dished out two assists and went plus- 2 in Saturday's win over the Red Wings.

Ristolainen finished the season on a three-game, four-point streak. This helped boost the 24-year-old to his fourth straight 40-point season, but he also finished with his sixth straight negative plus-minus rating, bottoming out at minus-41 this season. It's fair to credit that stat to a stagnant offense and Ristolainen's whopping average of 24:38 TOI, but fantasy owners would like to see him improve on those marks next season.