Ristolainen (not injury related) isn't with the Sabres for the start of their four-game road trip, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Ristolainen may join the Sabres at some point during the team's four-game road trip, but he'll miss Thursday's game against Washington at a minimum as he works on ramping up his conditioning after being sidelined for two weeks due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Another update on the blueliner's status should surface if and when he joins his teammates on the road.