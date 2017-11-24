Ristolainen (upper body) will return for Friday's game against the Oilers, the Buffalo News reports.

This return couldn't come soon enough for the Sabres. Ristolainen is Buffalo's best defenseman, and he plays a ton of minutes. Before he was injured, he was averaging 27:10 per game in ice time.

