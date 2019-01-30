Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Riding four-game point streak
Ristolainen will look to extend his point streak to five games during Wednesday's meeting with Dallas.
Ristolainen picked up an assist in Tuesday's win over Columbus, and now has four assists in his past four games, but also has a minus-5 rating during that span. He's amassed 31 points in 49 games this season, putting him on pace for a career-high 51 points.
