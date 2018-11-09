Ristolainen scored Thursday's game-winning goal in a 6-5 overtime win against the Canadiens.

Ristolainen beat Canadiens netminder Carey Price with a shot from the top of the circle in overtime, a puck that Price, by most accounts, should've stopped. The game-winner was the 24-year-old defenseman's first goal since Oct. 21 and gives him two goals and seven points in 16 games in 2018-19.