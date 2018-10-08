Ristolainen dished out a power-play assist and two shots on goal during 25:40 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Ristolainen paced the squad in ice time as he notched his second helper -- both with the man advantage -- in as many games. The 23-year-old looks comfortable manning the top defensive pairing and power-play units as he looks to eclipse 40 points for the fourth straight season.