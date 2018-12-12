Ristolainen had the primary assist on Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner's power-play goals in a 4-3 overtime win over Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Assists are the reason to have Ristolainen in your lineup, and he continues to produce at a high level in that category, recording five in his past three games. The points on the power play are a nice addition, and owners have to be happy with the effort he's given them this year.