Ristolainen won't practice Monday due to an illness.

This shouldn't be a long-term issue for Ristolainen, as he's considered day-to-day. The Sabres next preseason game is Wednesday versus the Blue Jackets, but Ristolainen may not have been scheduled to play anyway since he's locked into a top-four role on the blue line after registering 43 points in the position last year.

