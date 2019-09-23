Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Sitting out practice
Ristolainen won't practice Monday due to an illness.
This shouldn't be a long-term issue for Ristolainen, as he's considered day-to-day. The Sabres next preseason game is Wednesday versus the Blue Jackets, but Ristolainen may not have been scheduled to play anyway since he's locked into a top-four role on the blue line after registering 43 points in the position last year.
