Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Snags helper
Ristolainen posted an assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Ristolainen's shot attempt was tipped in by Sam Reinhart to open the scoring in the first period. The Finnish blueliner has a four-game point streak, with a goal and three helpers in that span. Ristolainen is up to 12 points, 91 hits and 58 shots on goal in 29 games this season. He's on track for his lowest point output since 2014-15, but his physical contributions should offset the lack of offense for fantasy owners.
