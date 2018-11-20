Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Snaps scoring drought
Ristolainen notched two assists while logging 26:56 of ice time in Monday's 5-4 comeback victory over the Penguins.
It was good to see Ristolainen hit the score sheet, as he had been dealing with a bit of a slump prior to Monday's contest, going scoreless through his past three appearances. The Finnish blueliner has been a workhorse for the Sabres this season, averaging a whopping 25:21 of ice time per contest, but he's generally tasked with shutting down the opponents' top line on a nightly basis, a role that doesn't necessarily lend itself to high-end offensive production.
