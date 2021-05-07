Ristolainen notched two assists, eight hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Penguins.

The latter of Ristolainen's two assists came on a Jeff Skinner power-play goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Ristolainen has struggled to generate offense with only 18 points and a minus-18 rating through 48 contests. He's partially offset that with 190 hits, 66 blocked shots and 72 shots on net, but there's no denying it's been a difficult year for the four-time 40-point earner.