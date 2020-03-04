Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Spoils Hellebuyck shutout bid
Ristolainen scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Winnipeg.
Ristolainen tallied the lone Sabres goal midway through the third period when he came off the end boards and surprised Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck with shot from between the goal line and the bottom of the faceoff circle. It was the sixth goal of the season for Ristolainen but his first since Jan. 12. Despite the goal slump, he's provided a solid 32 points in 66 games.
