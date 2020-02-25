Ristolainen, thought to be a trade candidate, was not dealt by the Sabres as the deadline passed Monday.

Risto, a good scorer who's historically put up nauseating plus/minus ratings, has adapted well to new coach Ralph Krueger's system, and at plus-3 the defenseman could put up his first-ever positive rating. While he offered Cup candidates a scoring presence from the blue line at a reasonable salary, in the end he'll stay with the Sabres as they try to make a late playoff push.