Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Stays in Buffalo
Ristolainen, thought to be a trade candidate, was not dealt by the Sabres as the deadline passed Monday.
Risto, a good scorer who's historically put up nauseating plus/minus ratings, has adapted well to new coach Ralph Krueger's system, and at plus-3 the defenseman could put up his first-ever positive rating. While he offered Cup candidates a scoring presence from the blue line at a reasonable salary, in the end he'll stay with the Sabres as they try to make a late playoff push.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Two helpers in win•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Maintenance day•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Collects helper•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Supplies power-play marker•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Pair of points in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.