Ristolainen (upper body) is skating, but he's still considered week-to-week.

Ristolainen has played a ton of minutes the last three seasons, and he is also a key cog on the power play. The Sabres could really use him back, but it seems they are going to have to get by without Ristolainen for a little while longer.

