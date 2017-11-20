Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Still week-to-week
Ristolainen (upper body) is skating, but he's still considered week-to-week.
Ristolainen has played a ton of minutes the last three seasons, and he is also a key cog on the power play. The Sabres could really use him back, but it seems they are going to have to get by without Ristolainen for a little while longer.
