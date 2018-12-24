Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Streaking into break
Ristolainen has a three-game point streak heading into the Christmas break. He also has nine points in 10 December contests.
This is what we've come to expect from the Finnish defenseman. Ristolainen has had at least 41 points in each of his last three seasons, and he has 24 through 37 games this season. He's still playing a ton of minutes, even with the presence of wunderkind Rasmus Dahlin, and for at least this season is the primary offensive force for the Sabres.
