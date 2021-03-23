Ristolainen has been held off the scoresheet in the past nine games.

After scoring points in back-to-back contests at the start of March, Ristolainen has been unable to provide any offense. He has three goals and five assists in 23 appearances this season. He scored 40 or more points in four consecutive seasons, followed by 33 points last year. His fantasy output is at its lowest point since breaking out in 2015-16.