Ristolainen was held without a point, but tallied seven hits, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, and a plus-3 rating with 29:40 of ice time in Buffalo's 5-4 overtime win against Boston.

This is why the 22-year-old blueliner is so highly regarded. Even when he's not posting points, he still finds a way to impact the game. Ristolainen has four points -- all assists -- in his nine games played so far. The Finland native should see his point production rise soon, as he's averaging a ridiculous 27:27 of ice time per game.