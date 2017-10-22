Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Stuffs the stat sheet
Ristolainen was held without a point, but tallied seven hits, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating with 29:40 of ice time in Buffalo's 5-4 overtime win against Boston on Saturday.
This is why the 22-year-old blueliner is so highly regarded. Even when he's not posting points, he still finds a way to impact the game. Ristolainen has four points -- all assists -- in his nine games played so far. The Finland native should see his point production rise soon, as he's averaging a ridiculous 27:27 of ice time per game.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Generates power-play marker in loss•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Logs team-high ice time•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: May have minutes managed in 2017-18•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Snaps three-game point drought with tally•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Suspension over•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Suspended three games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...