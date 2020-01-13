Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Supplies power-play marker
Ristolainen scored a power-play goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Red Wings.
Ristolainen closed out the scoring on the man advantage early in the second period, picking up his fifth goal of the season. It was only his third point on the power play all year after having collected 16 or more in each of the last four seasons. Despite the drop-off in that area, he can still push for a fifth straight 40-point season. He currently sits on 21 points in 46 games.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Pair of points in loss•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Lights lamp in win•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Grabs two helpers Saturday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Snags helper•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Gets goal monkey off back•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Physical against Chicago•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.