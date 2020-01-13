Ristolainen scored a power-play goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Red Wings.

Ristolainen closed out the scoring on the man advantage early in the second period, picking up his fifth goal of the season. It was only his third point on the power play all year after having collected 16 or more in each of the last four seasons. Despite the drop-off in that area, he can still push for a fifth straight 40-point season. He currently sits on 21 points in 46 games.