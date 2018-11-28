Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Tallies third goal
Ristolainen scored and added four shots on net with three hits in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Sharks on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old continues to rack up hits and blocks, but this season, he's also scoring a little. He has three goals and 14 points in 25 games. That puts him on pace to match his career-high 45 points while also setting a new career best with 10 goals. With a minus-8 rating, Ristolainen is still a bit of a liability in the plus/minus, but if owners can live with that, he is a solid contributor everywhere else.
