Ristolainen picked up a goal and a power-play assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

Ristolainen also played 28:00, which is not surprising considering he came into the game averaging 26:31 in ice time. The Finn has been playing some impressive hockey despite Buffalo's overall struggles offensively. He's tallied seven points in his last eight contests, including four on the power play.