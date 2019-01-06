Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Tickles twine in loss
Ristolainen scored an unassisted goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.
His tally late in the third period was a nice individual effort, as he stole a pass at center ice, moved into the Boston zone and ruined Tuukka Rask's shutout bid with a wrister from the circle. Ristolainen now has two goals and 11 points in his last 14 games, and after three straight 40-point campaigns, the 24-year-old blueliner seems ready to take his game to another level.
