Ristolainen scored an unassisted goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

His tally late in the third period was a nice individual effort, as he stole a pass at center ice, moved into the Boston zone and ruined Tuukka Rask's shutout bid with a wrister from the circle. Ristolainen now has two goals and 11 points in his last 14 games, and after three straight 40-point campaigns, the 24-year-old blueliner seems ready to take his game to another level.