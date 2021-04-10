Ristolainen picked up two assists while adding six hits and three blocks shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The 26-year-old made an impact all over the ice and helped set up Buffalo's final two goals, but he wasn't able to will the club to a better result, Ristolainen has two multi-point performances in his last six games, but on the season he's managed only four goals and 13 points through 33 contests.