Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Two helpers in OT win
Ristolainen notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.
The 24-year-old was instrumental in the winner, firing a shot that just trickled behind Martin Jones before Jack Eichel tapped it home in a scrum. Ristolainen has a solid five points, all assists, in 10 games to begin the season.
