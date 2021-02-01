Ristolainen scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

The 26-year-old blueliner is on something of a roll, scoring a goal and five points over the last five games, with all but Sunday's helper coming with the man advantage. Ristolainen has a history of strong power-play numbers, racking up more than 20 PP points in three straight seasons from 2015-16 through 2017-18, and the offseason addition of Taylor Hall and further maturation from Rasmus Dahlin has only made the Sabres' top unit more dangerous.