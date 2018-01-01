Ristolainen scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The Finnish defenseman also recorded a goal and an assist against New Jersey on Friday, so after a lackluster start to the campaign, perhaps things are turning around. Ristolainen is locked into a huge role with the Sabres, as he entered the Winter Classic averaging 26:49 of ice time (3:26 with the man advantage), and also moves the needle across most peripheral fantasy columns. However, in settings including plus-minus rating, Ristolainen's minus-10 mark is a tough pill to swallow.