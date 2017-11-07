Ristolainen (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Capitals, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Ristolainen will miss a second consecutive contest Tuesday, but he's still considered day-to-day with his upper-body ailment, so he could return to Buffalo's lineup as soon as Friday against the Panthers. The Finnish blueliner has been a bit of a disappointment this season, as he's only notched five assists in 13 games after racking up 45 points in 79 matches in 2016-17.