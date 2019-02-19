Ristolainen (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Panthers, Mike Harrington of TBN Sports reports.

It looks like the big Finn will manage to avoid even one game after getting banged up. Ristolainen has 36 points in 58 games, and is a key cog on the power play. He'll likely be glad to be in the lineup against a Panthers team that ranks in the bottom five in GAA.