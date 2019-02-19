Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Will play against Panthers
Ristolainen (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Panthers, Mike Harrington of TBN Sports reports.
It looks like the big Finn will manage to avoid even one game after getting banged up. Ristolainen has 36 points in 58 games, and is a key cog on the power play. He'll likely be glad to be in the lineup against a Panthers team that ranks in the bottom five in GAA.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Game-time decision•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Puts body on line•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Tickles twine in loss•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Streaking into break•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Sets up two PP goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...