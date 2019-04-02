Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Will return Tuesday
Ristolainen (illness) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Predators.
Ristolainen will ultimately miss four games due to illness, but he was struggling mightily prior to that. The sixth-year blueliner recorded an atrocious minus-8 rating over the six games before his injury, dropping his season mark to a whopping minus-42. HIs value is certainly diminished in leagues that include the stat, but it jumps in ones that don't thanks to his 39 points over 75 games.
