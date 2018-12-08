Sabres' Remi Elie: Back to press box
Elie will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Flyers.
Elie had worked his way into eight games for the Sabres. He's collected an assist, his only point, and 16 hits during his time on the ice. He is scratched more often than not, and has limited value even to the deepest of leagues.
