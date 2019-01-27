Sabres' Remi Elie: Back to toiling in press box
Elie was a spectator for the final six games leading up to the All-Star break.
Elie has been limited to a depth role with the Sabres, which is a disturbing trend for a skater who was taken in the second round (40th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Obviously, the ex-Star can be left alone in all fantasy formats unless a myriad of injuries open up playing time for the winger.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...