Elie was a spectator for the final six games leading up to the All-Star break.

Elie has been limited to a depth role with the Sabres, which is a disturbing trend for a skater who was taken in the second round (40th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Obviously, the ex-Star can be left alone in all fantasy formats unless a myriad of injuries open up playing time for the winger.