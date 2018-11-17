Elie has only appeared in one of six games for the Sabres in November.

Formerly with the Stars, Elie signed a one-year deal with the Sabres in July. It's interesting that No. 81 has played so sparingly because he's under a one-way deal and will be a restricted free agent next summer -- one would think the Sabres would want to get more out of him, but then again, this team has won four straight games and Elie's primarily been deployed in penalty-killing situations anyway. It's safe to drop the skater who's averaging only 11:14 of ice time and has made just four appearances with Buffalo.