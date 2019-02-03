Sabres' Remi Elie: Clears waivers, heads to minors
Elie cleared waivers Sunday and was assigned to AHL Rochester, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
No teams bit on Elie, who has just one point in 16 games but added a physical presence with 30 hits in that span. The Sabres only have 11 healthy forwards since Johan Larsson is nursing an upper-body injury, so the team will likely recall a player from Rochester for Tuesday's game versus the Wild.
