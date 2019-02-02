Elie was waived by the Sabres on Saturday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

One could see this coming from a mile away. Elie, who signed a one-year, $735,000 contract with the Stars in July of 2018, ended up on Buffalo's roster after the team claimed him off waivers, but he's only drawn into 16 of a possible 51 games for the parent club this season -- that's hardly any time at all for a player on a one-way deal. We suspect Elie will be reassigned to AHL Rochester in the likely event that he passes through waivers unclaimed.