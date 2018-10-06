Elie will make his Sabres debut Saturday against the Rangers.

The Sabres just claimed Elie off waivers Tuesday, and will immediately put him to work on their fourth line against New York. The 23-year-old winger only totaled six goals and 14 points in 72 games with the Stars last season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars at this point.

